“ECB is in good hands”: Harbhajan Singh congratulates Brendon Mccullum after his appointment as England’s new Test coach

Harbhajan Singh congratulates Brendon Mccullum as the former Kiwi skipper has been named as England men team’s new Test head coach.

After what has been stated as ‘A calculated gamble’ by England’s new managing director of Cricket Rob Key, former Kiwi international Brendon McCullum has been named as England’s men team’s next test coach on Thursday.

With Mccullum signing a four-year deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the development has meant that he would have to step down as head coach of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) post the ongoing season.

“I’d like to say how pleased I am to be given this opportunity to positively contribute to England’s Test cricket set-up and move the team forward into a more successful era,” McCullum said in an ECB press release.

The 40-year-old’s appointment comes at a time when the England men’s Cricket side is going through one of their worst phases in Test Cricket, having won mere one Test match out of the previous seventeen, including a 0-4 Ashes drubbing being handed by Australia earlier this year.

Joining in with the scores of congratulatory messages for the New Zealander is India’s former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who took to his Twitter handle to wish McCullum all the best for his new role, while also stating that the ECB is in good hands under him.

This is fantastic @Bazmccullum Congratulations, brother! @ECB_cricket is in good hands. Wish you the best for this new role. pic.twitter.com/OuyVpymGrG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 12, 2022

Brendon McCullum would now work alongside the team’s newly inducted Test skipper Ben Stokes, with the duo’s first assignment to commence with a three-match Test series at home against New Zealand from June 2, at the Lord’s Cricket ground.

The former Kiwi batter’s appointment was a unanimous decision taken by ECB’s selection panel comprising Rob Key, CEO Tom Harrison, Strategic Adviser Andrew Strauss and Performance Director Mo Bobat.

Between 2004 to 2016, McCullum amassed a total of 6,453 runs runs across 101 Test matches for New Zealand at an average of 38.64. With a personal highest score of 302 against India in the year 2014, the former Kiwi international remains the only triple-centurion for his country till date.