Eden Gardens pitch report today: Kolkata cricket stadium pitch report Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals LLC 2022 match

Eden Gardens pitch report today: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match.

India Capitals will take on Gujarat Giants in the inaugural match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After the exhibition match yesterday, this will be the first official match of the tournament.

Gautam Gambhir will be leading the India Capitals, and this will be the first match after his retirement from cricket in 2018. The Capitals also have some star players in Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Mitchell Johnson, etc. Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle are expected to open for Gujarat Giants, and it will be an exciting combination to watch out for.

Eden Gardens pitch report today

The pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata has been a brilliant track to bat on, but it has support for the pacers as well. Earlier the track at the Eden Gardens used to be a slower and sluggish one where the spinners used to get a lot of support, but the surface has changed a lot now.

There is a visible grass covering on the surface, and the pacers can certainly take advantage of it. The pacers will be able to move the initial overs of the match, and the pitch will be eased for the batters after that. In the last match, Pankaj Singh scalped 5 wickets and won the Man of the Match award.

The batters can trust the bounce on the wicket and can play their shots accordingly. With the very fast outfield, it is almost impossible for the fielders to stop the ball from reaching the boundary once placed in the gap. The boundaries are very small as well, and the batters can easily clear the fences.

In the last match, both sides scored in the excess of 170 runs, and India Maharajas chased the target of 171 runs by 6 wickets. Both captains would want to chase after winning the toss in this match as well.