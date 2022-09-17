“I am probably way more nervous than my International debut”: Gautam Gambhir set to play his first match since retirement in Legends League Cricket 2022

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir will be leading the India Capitals in the Legends League Cricket 2022.

After the exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants, the 1st official match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will be played between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Gautam Gambhir will be leading the India Capitals, and this will be his first match since his retirement from cricket. The hero of ICC 2011 World Cup’s final, Gambhir played his last Ranji Match in 2018 for Delhi against Andhra Pradesh where he scored his 43rd FC hundred.

This will be a fitting return for Gambhir as he has led the Kolkata Knight Riders from 2011-2017, and Eden Gardens used to be his home ground. Kolkata Knight Riders have won two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, and Gambhir led them on both occasions.

Gautam Gambhir set to play his first match since retirement

Gautam Gambhir, who is set to play his first game since his retirement has said that he is even more nervous than making his international debut as he has not played cricket for a very long time. He has also expressed his excitement about playing with some of the biggest names in the game.

“I’m pretty nervous. In fact, I am probably way more nervous than I was when I made my international debut because I have not played cricket for a very long time,” Gautam Gambhir said.

“But it’s exciting because you’ve done that for a very long time. It’s always nice to play a game of cricket and a tournament of this level with some of the guys that I’ve played with and against.”

Gambhir will also be leading the side, and it is already known that Gambhir leads with passion, and he always plays to win the game. The same attitude was seen in the IPL 2022 as well where he was the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants. He said that it is challenging for someone like him who expects a lot from himself.

“It is exciting. But at the same time, it’s been a bit challenging as well because captaincy will always be challenging for someone like me who expects a lot of myself and the other players as well,” Gambhir added.