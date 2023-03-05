Women’s Premier League 2023 is up and running in an entertaining manner. Currently into a nascent stage in the form of only the second match, it appears that the team batting first will be putting on board an innings total of more than 200 runs for the second time in as many matches.

A commonality between both the matches is captains electing to field first after winning the toss. Assuming that the high-scoring first-innings nature of WPL 2023 continues in this manner, it wouldn’t require a lot of time for captains to change their tactics at the toss. In such a scenario, one expects more captains to chose to bat first in a bid to put the opposition under pressure during the innings break.

While Mumbai Indians Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur became the first cricketer to score a half-century in the tournament, Delhi Capitals Women opening batter Shafali Verma missed out on becoming the first cricketer with a WPL century to her name.

With Royal Challengers Bangalore Women captain Smriti Mandhana yet to bat in the second innings, fans would be waiting for her to make most of these batting-friendly conditions.

Where can I watch WPL 2023 on TV in India and USA?

Taking into consideration how all the 22 matches of the tournament are scheduled to be played in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, fans living outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Area can watch these matches in the comfort of their homes.

For those who don’t know, Viacom18 Media Private Limited have the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023. Hence, Sports18 (1 SD & HD), Sports18 Khel, Colors Kannada Cinema and Colors Tamil are the only five channels which are televising WPL 2023 matches for Indian audiences. Readers must note that Viacom have arranged for commentary panels in as many as five different languages for all the matches.

WPL 2023 not getting televised on any channel owned by Star Sports Network could involve some adjusting on the part of Indian cricket fans who are accustomed to be watching live cricket mostly there.

Overseas fans in the USA and Canada can watch all these matches on Willow TV. It is worth a mention that the platform is both televising and live streaming WPL 2023 matches in both the countries.