Edgbaston is all set to host the first Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia. Birmingham is getting the chance to host the opening game of Ashes for the second time in a row. England all-rounder Moeen Ali has come out of Test retirement and he will be playing at his home ground today.

The city has mostly always been a decent one for the batters. The pitch here is looking absolutely brilliant for batting and even the curator has said that it will be a flat track. This ground’s last Test was between England and India last year. The home side had easily chased a 378-run target.

England’s Bazball has been successful against all the teams they have played against so far. It will be interesting to see how they will counter the world-class Australian bowling attack. Despite a batting track at this venue, there has always been something for the pacers as well.

Edgbaston Birmingham Average Score In Test Cricket History

It is said that the pitches throughout the series will be made keeping in mind Bazball. If this is the case, we can expect a run-fest. Edgbaston has generally been a good venue to bat on. Just like any other venue in the world, the average first-innings score is better than the fourth-innings score. Scoring big runs batting first has been the formula for success here.

The average score of 306 will be nothing for the English batters if they can get going on the surface. England have played a total of 54 matches in Birmingham and they emerge victorious on 29 occasions. The away teams have won just 10 matches here and 15 of them have ended in a draw.

The last two matches have been won by the chasing team, but it has not been the forte in Edgbaston generally. Even the scoring pattern indicates that batting gets tougher here as the matches goes on. Let’s have a look at the average score of all four innings at this venue.

Average 1st innings score: 306

Average 2nd innings score: 316

Average 3rd innings score: 316

Average 4th innings score: 160