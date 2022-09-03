“Well played, Champ”: RCB extol Rajat Patidar for scoring century in India A vs New Zealand A Test at Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB extol Rajat Patidar: The India A batter is on the verge of playing a career-best knock in first-class cricket.

During the third day of the first Test of the ongoing New Zealand A’s tour of India in Bengaluru, India A batter Rajat Patidar became the third centurion of the match to cash in on the batting-friendly conditions.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the second over of the day, Patidar remained unbeaten to walk back after scoring 170* (241) with the help of 14 fours and four sixes.

Patidar, who shared a 104-run partnership for the third wicket with fellow centurion Abhimanyu Easwaran (132), is in the middle of a 167-run fifth-wicket partnership alongside Tilak Varma (82*).

In what is Patidar’s ninth first-class century, the 29-year old player has a chance of going past his career-best score of 196 and register a maiden first-class double century tomorrow.

RCB extol Rajat Patidar for scoring century in India A vs New Zealand A Test at Chinnaswamy Stadium

With this India A vs New Zealand A series not available for viewing on any television or streaming platform, details about the kind of shots Patidar played aren’t available.

That being said, having brought up a century at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Patidar couldn’t help but allure the attention of his Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Readers must note that the right-handed batter had scored a maiden IPL century in IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Bangalore at the same venue in May this year.

A month later, Patidar scored a century in Ranji Trophy final to follow it with today’s knock. With Patidar’s last three centuries in representative cricket coming here, RCB were quite pinpoint in observing his Bengaluru connection.

– First IPL for RCB against LSG ✅ in the Ranji Trophy final at the Chinnaswamy Stadium ✅ First for India A at the Chinnaswamy Stadium ✅ 1️⃣7️⃣0️⃣* (241) v NZ A

Well played, Champ!#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/3ssVPiBiBB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 3, 2022

Having made his IPL debut only last year, Patidar has scored 404 runs in 11 innings at an average and strike rate of 40.40 and 144.29 respectively.