Edgbaston Birmingham pitch report: Australia Women vs India Women T20 pitch report Commonwealth Games

Edgbaston Birmingham pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Commonwealth Games match between Australia W and India W.

Australia Women will take on India Women in the inaugural match of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. This match will have a lot of eyeballs as two of the most popular teams are up against each other.

Australia Women won the ICC World Cup recently, and they are certainly the strongest team in the competition. They have some world-class players in their ranks, and they would want to start with a win. The Indian team also have brilliant T20 players and Harmanpreet Kaur would want to lead her troops well.

Edgbaston Birmingham pitch report

Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium is one of the best tracks to bat out there in England. The pitch at the Edgbaston stadium is a flat one, and the batters can easily play their shots by trusting the bounce of the wicket. This ground’s outfield is one of the best out there and once placed in the gap, the ball races away to the boundary.

The last Men’s T20I was played between England and India this month only, where team India won the match easily in the end. It has been seen that the new set of the white Kookaburra balls is swinging too much in the initial overs, and the Indian bowlers took full advantage of the same as well.

A total of 6 Men’s T20Is have been played here on this ground and all the games have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score has been 170 runs, which suggests that it is a very good batting wicket. The smaller boundaries at this stadium will also make the job of the batters easier.

So, a batting-friendly wicket is expected for this game and the pacers can get some help in the initial overs. Looking at the history, both captains may opt to bat first.