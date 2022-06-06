Vitality Blast stats 2022: Most runs in T20 Blast 2022

Vitality Blast stats 2022: The SportsRush brings you the highest run-scorers of the ongoing T20 Blast in the UK>

The T20 Blast is up and away in the UK, and it has been clearly dominated by the batters. There have been some high-scoring matches in the tournament so far, and the hard hitters of the ball have been enjoying the smaller boundaries and flat pitches.

Surrey and Somerset have been leading the South Group, whereas Lancashire and Warwickshire are at the top-2 positions in the North Group. Kent Spitfires are the defending champions, but they are at the 8th position of the South Group.

Vitality Blast stats 2022

Somerset’s Rilee Rossouw has been the best batter of the tournament so far. The veteran South African batter has been on song since the first match of the tournament. He has scored 278 runs in the tournament at 92.66, courtesy of three half-centuries. He has a smashing strike-rate of 191.72.

Australia’s Chris Lynn has also found his mojo in the T20 Blast, and he has been smashing the opposition bowlers. Lynn has scored 266 runs at 8866, courtesy of one century and a couple of half-centuries. He has a strike-rate of 156.47 and his highest score has been 106*.

Watch EVERY SIX struck off the bat of Will Smeed and Rilee Rossouw in the carnage in Taunton this afternoon 🔥🔥🔥🔥#WeAreSomerset #SOMvESS pic.twitter.com/ldwXze0uDO — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) May 29, 2022

Durham’s Graham Clark is at the third position, and he has scored 239 runs in the tournament with the help of a couple of half-centuries. He also has an impressive strike-rate of 152.22. Kent Spitfires have not done well so far, but Joe Denly has scored 227 runs with the help of a century, and he is at the fourth position.

Rilee Rossouw’s teammate Will Smeed has also been smashing the balls out of the park. Smeed has scored 200 runs at an average of 50.00 and has a massive strike-rate of 176.99. Will Smeed has scored a couple of half-centuries in the tournament.