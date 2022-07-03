Edgbaston weather forecast tomorrow: Edgbaston Birmingham weather report Day 4 ENG vs IND 5th Test

Edgbaston weather forecast tomorrow: With the Test match evenly poised, the only hurdle now before achieving a result at Edgbaston is rain.

After team India posted a massive 416 runs on the score board in the first innings, England were bundled up for 284 to hand India a significant lead of 132 in their second innings on Day 3, of the ongoing rescheduled ‘fifth’ Test match at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, in Birmingham.

Wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow (106), continuing with his purple patch of form in Test Cricket, smashed his third consecutive Test century, which remained the only notable contribution in the entire batting order.

Has anyone ever played better over 3 consecutive Test matches .. Sure many have come close but I would argue @jbairstow21 is top of the list .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 3, 2022

While skipper Jasprit Bumrah got rid of the top-3 English batters, Mohammed Siraj bagged a four-wicket haul, including the prized wicket of the in-form Joe Root (31). Mohammed Shami, picked up a couple of wickets, including that of the ever dangerous Jonny Bairstow, to put the final nail in the England batting coffin.

With the match now evenly poised with India heading towards a massive lead, it remains to be seen whether or not England go for the chase regardless the number of runs, as they did in all the three Tests against New Zealand a few days ago.

The good news for the fans is that the sun is likely to mark its appearance from amongst the clouds almost the entirety of Day 4.

As per Accuweather, there are zero percent chances of rainfall tomorrow (Monday), with the temperature likely to remain cool during the morning and pleasant by the day time.

For those unaware, a win or draw for India in the ongoing Test match would help them clinch the five-match Pataudi trophy series, which would be their first Test series victory in England after 2007.