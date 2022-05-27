Ee Sala Cup Namde meaning in English: What is the meaning of Ee Sala Cup Namde RCB slogan?

Ee Sala Cup Namde meaning in English: The RCB are just a couple of hurdles away from their maiden Indian Premier League title.

During the ‘Qualifier 2’ fixture of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have won the Toss and elected to field first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Both RR and RCB have gone with an unchanged playing 11 from their previous respective fixtures.

“We will bowl first. The wicket is a bit sticky and hopefully it will help our bowlers first-up. Yesterday we had a good practice session. Everyone is happy and excited for the game. Emotionally everyone is connected to the team and the franchise. Important to keep calm and cut off the noise, trust yourself and just another game of cricket. No changes for us,” remarked Sanju Samson after winning only his third Toss this IPL season.

Making it through to the final four after a Mumbai Indians (MI) victory against the Delhi Capitals, the RCB accomplished a hard-fought victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ‘Eliminator’, courtesy of a match-winning maiden century by Rajat Patidar.

With the stars seeming to be perfectly aligned for the Faf du Plessis-led side, the fans have yet again began cheering their side with the popular slogan – ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’.

Ee Sala Cup Namde meaning in English

After a forgetful IPL 2017, when the Virat Kohli-led RCB finished at the last spot in the points table, their fans took the mantle upon themselves to support their favourite franchise in their lowest phase.

This is where the ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ cheer originated, after a section of fans came up with this slogan in the Kannada language – spoken predominantly by the people in Karnataka – the home state of the franchise.

This Kannada slogan can be loosely translated to – ‘This year the cup is ours’, in the English language.

Despite still having not lifted the IPL title after 14 complete seasons, the RCB fans have been trolled, mercilessly at times, by their rival fans by using this very slogan against them.