Narendra Modi Stadium matches: Narendra Modi Stadium last T20 match list IPL

Narendra Modi Stadium matches: Ahmedabad will be hosting an Indian Premier League match after just over 12 months.

Ahmedabad will have started hosting its first Indian Premier League 2022 match in less than 24 hours from now. Sixth and last venue of the season, Narendra Modi Stadium will be hosting both Qualifier 2 and Final on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Having last hosted the biggest T20 tournament across the world in 2021, this venue will be hosting an IPL match for the fifth season (after 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2021).

While the first two IPL 2022 playoff matches in Kolkata were worth-watching, Ahmedabad is facing the pressure of expectations for fans would want the last two matches of the tournament to be absolute close encounters.

As far as the first IPL 2022 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium is concerned, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns in Qualifier 2 tomorrow. The winner of this match will face Gujarat Titans in the final match on May 29. Interestingly, Titans’ first-ever match at their home ground will be the final of the tournament.

Narendra Modi Stadium matches IPL list

Ahmedabad, which has hosted 47 T20s till date, has hosted 17 IPL matches across four seasons. Although not with the best of returns, Royals have played the maximum number of matches here. The reason for the same is that Ahmedabad used to be RR’s home ground for a few matches in 2010, 2014 and 2015.

IPL 2010

Match 1 – Delhi Daredevils beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets

Match 2 – Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 34 runs

Match 3- Rajasthan Royals beat Deccan Chargers by 8 wickets

Match 4- Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 17 runs

IPL 2015

Match 1 – Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets

Match 2 – Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets

Match 3 – Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals in super over

Match 4 – Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets

IPL 2021

Match 1 – Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets

Match 2 – Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 1 run

Match 3 – Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets

Match 4 – Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 34 runs

Match 5 – Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets