Uncapped player century in IPL list: Rajat Patidar highest score in IPL

Uncapped player century in IPL list: Rajat Patidar was all over the LSG bowlers like a rash, as he smashed a 49-ball ton at the Eden Gardens.

During the ‘Eliminator’ fixture of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on the back of a scintillating maiden IPL century by Rajat Patidar (112* off 54) tonked the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacers black and blue, to post a total of 207/4 after their 20 Overs.

Earlier, the RCB innings got off to a poor start with their skipper Faf du Plessis heading back towards the dug-out on a Golden Duck.

Patidar then joined hands with Virat Kohli (25 off 24), as the duo stitched together a 66-run stand for the second wicket off mere 46 deliveries.

The 28-year-old went after the bowling right from the get-go, with him taking 20 runs off Krunal Pandya during the final Over of the Powerplay, to begin with his stellar show tonight.

However, the actual damage was inflicted upon the LSG bowlers during the death Overs when the in-form Dinesh Karthik (37* off 23) joined him at the crease.

The duo collectively smashed 92 runs off 41 deliveries for the 5th wicket, collecting 84 runs off the final five Overs.

Reaching his century in the 18th Over with a six off Mohsin Khan, Patidar’s 49-ball century is now the fastest by an uncapped player in IPL history.

Morever, he also became the first uncapped player to smash a century in an IPL playoff fixture, and overall the 5th to hit a century in IPL history.

Player Score Team Versus Year Shaun Marsh 115 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals 2008 Manish Pandey 114* Royal Challengers Bangalore Deccan Chargers 2009 Paul Valthaty 120* Kings XI Punjab Chennai Super Kings 2011 Devdutt Padikkal 101* Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals 2021 Rajat Patidar 112* Royal Challengers Bangalore Lucknow Super Giants 2022

Playing only his second IPL season, Rajat’s 54-ball 112, comprising 12 Fours and 7 Sixes, is his highest score in the tournament.