“I’m so keen to get out there and play in teal again”: Mitchell Swepson excited about getting regular game time for Brisbane Heat ahead of BBL 12

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson is all set to lead the spin attack of Brisbane Heat in BBL 12, and he is excited for the same.

The 12th season of the Big Bash League is set to get underway in December and all the teams are looking to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. Brisbane Heat have lost the services of Chris Lynn, but they have signed Usman Khawaja, who will also lead the side.

Mitchell Swepson is expected to lead the spin bowling attack of the side after missing the majority of the last two seasons. Swepson finally made his test debut against Pakistan earlier this year, and he played in Sri Lanka as well. However, he is not expected to be a part of the playing eleven in the home test matches ahead.

Swepson’s next assignment with the Australian side will most probably be the away tour against India. However, he won’t be getting many red-ball matches to prepare for the same.

Mitchell Swepson excited to play for Brisbane Heat in BBL 12

Mitchell Swepson acknowledged that he won’t be a part of Australia’s test playing eleven unless Nathan Lyon does not get injured. He said that his priority is to crack into the test team, but he is excited to play for Brisbane Heat in the BBL this season. Swepson has played very few games for the Brisbane Heat in the last couple of seasons.

“I can’t wait – it’s been a long couple of years without playing for the guys so I’m so keen to get out there and play in teal again,” Mitchell Swepson said to cricket.com.au.

IT’S BOLD. IT’S BRAVE… AND ITS OH SO PRETTY! What a ball from Mitchell Swepson for the Brisbane Heat #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/qC6Mf1wGmD — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 21, 2021

Swepson agreed that playing 14 T20 games to prepare for the difficult Indian tour is not an ideal scenario, but he said that the skills he has will be helpful for him in all three formats of the game. He said that it’s better to play in high-pressure games instead of sitting on the bench.

“For me, I think my skill set can be useful in the three formats and it’s just about developing how I use them in any scenario,” Swepson added.

“Fourteen games of white ball cricket might not be the best prep for a Test match, but it’s still 14 times four overs out in the middle in a high-pressure situation against quality opposition – it’s still great preparation for something like an India Test tour.”