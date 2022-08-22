Cricket

“I’m so keen to get out there and play in teal again”: Mitchell Swepson excited about getting regular game time for Brisbane Heat ahead of BBL 12

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson is all set to lead the spin attack of Brisbane Heat in BBL 12, and he is excited for the same.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Holy Crap, this kid has it all" - Kurt Angle recalls the first time he saw AJ Styles
Next Article
"It’s good to see that the Indian team management is persistent": Saba Karim lauds Indian management for sticking with Prasidh Krishna despite failure in West Indies
Cricket Latest News
Saba Karim has appreciated the Indian team for giving chances to Prasidh Krishna despite his failures in the last series against West Indies.
“It’s good to see that the Indian team management is persistent”: Saba Karim lauds Indian management for sticking with Prasidh Krishna despite failure in West Indies

Saba Karim has appreciated the Indian team for giving chances to Prasidh Krishna despite his…