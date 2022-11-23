Abu Dhabi T10 Yuvraj Singh: Which team is Yuvraj playing for in T10 League 2022?

Bangla Tigers have defeated the debutant franchise New York Strikers by 19 runs in the opening match of the ongoing sixth edition of the T10 League, being played at the Sheikh Abu Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

Being invited to bat first, the Tigers, led by Bangladesh’s veteran allrounder Shakib-al-Hasan, posted a massive total of 131/5 on the board after their 10 Overs.

The West Indies Southpaw batter Evin Lewis (58 off 22) commenced with the onslaught, smashing 2 Fours and 7 Sixes, to lay the sold foundation for a massive total. Important contributions from the Kiwi left-hander Colin Munro (30 off 17) and Shakib (14* off 6) later on, helped take the total way past the 100-run mark.

In reply, a lone blazing innings from Pakistan’s Azam Khan (34 off 13) was never going to be enough for the Strikers to chase down the daunting target, as they lost the encounter by 19 runs.

A Kieron Pollard (45* off 19) flourish later on could only help in reducing the margin of defeat for the US-based franchise.

Abu Dhabi T10 Yuvraj Singh

Former star Indian allrounder Yuvraj Singh was seen donning the New York Strikers jersey at their dug out while the chase was on. Fans took to their social media handles to enquire whether the 40-year-old is indeed part of the Strikers’ players squad or not in the ongoing season.

While Yuvraj is not part of the Strikers’ squad in the capacity of a player, he will be with the side the entire season as the franchise’s mentor.

A couple of months ago, Yuvraj was appointed as this US-based franchise’s mentor, as they mark their debut in the ongoing season.

Having retired from international Cricket back in June 2019, he had also played the T10 League the same year for the now defunct franchise Maratha Arabians.

Alongside Yuvraj and Pollard, the New York-franchise also managed to rope in former England limited Overs skipper Eoin Morgan, alongside powerful hitters in Azam Khan and Paul Stirling in their side.