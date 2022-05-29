Emerging player in IPL 2022: Best Emerging player in 2022 IPL full list

Emerging player in IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Umran Malik is leading the race of the emerging player award of IPL 2022.

Indian Premier League has reached its business end, and the winner of the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match will take the trophy home. Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the mega event.

IPL has been a platform for the young players to showcase their performances, and this year has also been the same. The emerging player award is given every year by the BCCI to a player who has the potential to be a future start. There are some criteria for the same.

*Should be born after 1 April 1996;

*Should have played 5 or fewer Test matches or 20 or fewer ODIs;

*Should have played in 25 or fewer IPL matches (as of the start of the season); and

*Should have not previously won the Emerging Player Award.

The award is decided upon the audience voting via iplt20.com and the panel of tv commentators.

Emerging player in IPL 2022

Umran Malik has been at the top of the list of the emerging players of the Indian Premier League 2022. The pacer from Jammu was retained by SRH ahead of IPL 2022 because of his sheer pace, and under the coaching of Dale Steyn, Malik just proved his class in front of everyone.

Malik has scalped 22 wickets this season at a brilliant strike-rate of 13.40. He has been expensive in a few games, but he has proved that he is a wicket-taker with the ball. He is also included in the Indian squad for the South Africa T20I series.

Mumbai Indians struggled in the tournament, but Tilak Varma made a name for himself. The young batter batted in different circumstances and proved his caliber. Tilak scored 397 runs in IPL 2022 at an average of 36.09, courtesy of a couple of half-centuries. He was the 2nd best batter of the side.

The Chennai Super Kings’ bowling duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Chaudhary also managed to attract the eyeballs towards them. Theekshana scalped 12 wickets in 9 matches at an economy of 7.45, whereas Mukesh Chaudhary scalped 16 wickets in 13 matches.

Baby AB Dewald Brevis did not get many regular opportunities, but he also looked great when he played. Brevis scored 161 runs in 7 games at a strike-rate of 142.47. In the upcoming years, he is going to be an important player for the Mumbai Indians.