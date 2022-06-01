ENG vs NZ Test tickets Lord’s: How to book tickets for England vs New Zealand Test at the Lord’s?

ENG vs NZ Test tickets Lord’s: England and New Zealand will battle it out at the first test of the home cricket summer of England.

The English cricketing home summer is set to start with the three-match test series between England and New Zealand. London’s Lord’s cricket stadium will host the first match from 2 June 2022.

England have just won one of their last 17 tests, and they are in desperate need of a turnaround under their new coach and captain. Brendon McCullum will be managing his first international side, and Ben Stokes will be his captain. The duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad will also be back for this match.

The Blackcaps, who are the current champions of the World Test Championship are struggling this season in the table. With the retirement of Ross Taylor, they have a huge gap to fill in the middle order. Tim Southee has a brilliant record here on this ground, but the absence of Trent Boult can be a thing of concern for the visitors.

The Lord’s is hosting the first game of the English cricket summer, and a full house is generally expected at the Mecca of cricket. However, according to many reports, a part of the stadium may remain empty because of the higher ticket price.

How about working out a way to get the tickets remaining at Lords to kids with a parent for £40 to make sure it is full .. it’s the school holidays and lots of kids will be around to go to the Test match ?? @HomeOfCricket ??? #Lords #ENGvNZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 31, 2022

The ticket prices for adults range from £70 to £160, whereas the restricted view tickets range from £45 to £100. There is a discount for the U16s, and the tickets are available at a price of £20 to £40. The children under 14 will have to bring an adult with them for the match.

The spectators can book the tickets through the official website of the Lord’s cricket ground or they can click here to reach the website directly. After clicking the link, the users can choose the stand they want to book the ticket according to the price. After selecting the stand, the booking can be confirmed after making the payment.