Is Mark Wood injured: Wood replacement in England’s playing XI vs India in T20 World Cup semi-final at Adelaide Oval

England’s premier fastest bowler in the ongoing World Cup, Mark Wood, did not take an active part during the team’s two training sessions this week at the Adelaide Oval, ahead of the semi-final clash scheduled to take place on November 10 (tomorrow).

England will face India in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval, with the winner to face Pakistan in the grand finale on Sunday, after they defeated New Zealand in the first semi-final today at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

However, the English camp have been handed a massive blow ahead of the match eve, as Mark Wood is highly unlikely to feature in England’s playing XI tomorrow.

Is Mark Wood injured

As per ESPNCricnifo, Mark Wood is not fit to play the semi-final against India due to a minor injury, which the English management reckons is a case of muscle stiffness.

As per earlier reports, the 32-year-old picked up the injury during a gentle jog in the optional training session on Tuesday, and did not take further part in the other practice session as well as a precautionary measure.

Thus, along with the Southpaw batter Dawid Malan, who picked up a niggle while fielding against Sri Lanka during the team’s last ‘Super 12’ encounter, Wood adds to the list as another doubtful starter in the semi-final clash.

Wood replacement in England’s playing XI vs India in semi-final

As per the aforementioned report, pacer Chris Jordan is likely to replace Wood in England’s playing XI tomorrow.

Jordan last played against Australia the previous month, during the second of the three-match T20I series in Canberra where he returned with bowling figures of 3-0-39-0.

While Jordan’s experience might prove to be handy come tomorrow, the English camp will miss Wood’s services for sure, who has emerged to be the go-to man for skipper Jos Buttler during the middle and the death Overs this World Cup.

He is presently England’s second-highest wicket-taker this tournament, with 9 wickets across 4 innings at a remarkable average and economy rate of 12.00 and 7.71 runs per Over respectively.