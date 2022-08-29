“England are now that benchmark”: Glenn Maxwell aims to use England’s all-rounder heavy approach for World Cup success

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that he wants Australia to follow England’s template in the 2023 World Cup.

The emergence of Cameron Green in the Australian ODI setup has given the side a much-needed balance. Green scalped a fifer in the first ODI against Zimbabwe, whereas his ability to bat at the number 8 position has also increased the batting options of the side.

The aim of Australia will be to repeat the heroics of the 2015 World Cup in the next 2023 World Cup. Australia’s approach is clear for the world cup next year that they will rely on their all-rounders as the team will have 8 batting and 7 bowling options in their playing eleven.

Glenn Maxwell wishes to repeat England’s template in the 2023 World Cup

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that they want to use England’s all-rounder-heavy approach in the upcoming T20 World Cup. In 2019, England won the World Cup by beating New Zealand in the final of the tournament. The main USP of the team was the ability to bat deep.

Ben Stokes, Chis Woakes and Moeen Ali were the all-rounders, whereas bowlers like Jofra Archer and Liam Plunkett were well versed with the bat. Australia also wants to use the same template with all-rounders like Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green in playing 11.

Glenn Maxwell believes that they want to use the same model of England, and this can give them success as well considering the quality of players they have in their ranks.

“We’ve seen the success England have had in the one-day format by batting down to 10 and 11,” Maxwell said.

“And having their bowlers as good options with the bat.”

“In 2015 we probably set the standard of what a one-day side structure looked like and a lot of teams started to copy.”

“England are now that benchmark that we’re sort of working towards.”

The next ODI World Cup will be in India next year, and considering the number of all-rounders Australia are having in their ranks, they will certainly enjoy on the batting-friendly wickets.