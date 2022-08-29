Cricket

“England are now that benchmark”: Glenn Maxwell aims to use England’s all-rounder heavy approach for World Cup success

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that he wants Australia to follow England's template in the 2023 World Cup.
Rishikesh Sharma

Aaron Rodgers' embarrassing attempts to woo $8 million worth supermodel miserably failed
“Hardik is trying to emulate from MS": Robin Uthappa draws parallel between MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya after India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match
