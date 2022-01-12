England coaching staff IT20 team: Full list of England’s coach and support staff for West Indies tour 2022

England coaching staff IT20 team: England’s squad will travel to the Caribbean without their first-choice support staff members.

Former England captain Paul Collingwood is all set to resume his role as the interim head coach of men’s team during their tour of West Indies later this month.

Collingwood had returned with an ICC World Twenty20 title the last time he had traveled to the Caribbean as a player. As a head coach, Collingwood will oversee England’s preparations for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be played in Australia.

During the five-match T20I series, Collingwood will be assisted by former England opening batter Marcus Trescothick. Collingwood and Trescothick, who had played 103 international matches across formats with each other in the Playing XI, have worked together in the same coaching capacities in the past as well.

England, who had last toured West Indies for an all-format tour three years ago, will be playing a three-match Test series in March in addition to five T20Is.

Having named a strong 16-member squad for the T20I series, England have added uncapped batter Harry Brook as a cover for wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings after the latter has been called up to the Test squad for the fifth Ashes 2021-22 Test in Hobart.

In seven Big Bash League 2021-22 innings for Hobart Hurricanes, Brook had failed to create any sort of impact with his 44 runs coming at a paltry average of 6.28.

It is due to the Ashes that England won’t be having their first-choice coaching staff for this tour and that Eoin Morgan will be leading a squad without multi-format players.

England coaching staff IT20 team

Head coach – Paul Collingwood

Assistant coach – Marcus Trescothick

Batting coach – Anthony McGrath (Essex head coach)

Pace bowling coach – Alan Richardson (Worcestershire assistant coach)

Fielding and wicket-keeping coach – Paul Tweddle (Somerset assistant coach)

The English squad will leave for Barbados on January 15.