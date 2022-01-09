England cricket injuries: Will Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow play 5th Ashes Test in Hobart?

England cricket injuries: As many as three English players suffered respective injuries at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

England might have secured an enthralling draw in the recently concluded fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test against Australia in Sydney but they will travel to Hobart with a bruised squad which might force them to make a change or two for the final Test.

For starters, wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler has already been ruled out of the fifth Test after captain Joe Root confirmed his unavailability during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Buttler, who batted in both innings of the fourth Test with a fractured index finger and was replaced by Ollie Pope behind the wickets in the second innings, will head back home tomorrow to begin his rehabilitation program.

England cricket injuries

Batter Jonny Bairstow, who was England’s best batter at the Sydney Cricket Ground scoring 113 (158) and 41 (105) in two innings respectively, also batted with a thumb injury. Unlike Buttler, Bairstow will travel with the English team to Hobart before a decision is taken on his availability for the last Test.

It was while bowling in the first innings that England vice-captain Ben Stokes had suffered a side strain. Stokes, who had walked off the ground to receive medical attention, didn’t bowl in the second innings but was fit enough to score two half-centuries in the match.

Much like Bairstow, Stokes will also travel with the team to Tasmania and will be assessed in the days to come before a final call is taken with respect to his availability.

As expected, Jos Buttler is flying home because of his finger injury. Expecting Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow to stay, but who knows whether they will be fit to play/worth risking in Hobart. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) January 9, 2022

The fifth Test match between Australia and England will commence from January 14. While Hobart will be hosting a Test match after more than half-a-decade, it will be hosting an Ashes Test and a day-night Test match with a pink ball for the first time.