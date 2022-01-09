Cricket

England cricket injuries: Will Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow play 5th Ashes Test in Hobart?

England cricket injuries: Will Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow play 5th Ashes Test in Hobart?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Well done Joe Root and team": Michael Vaughan compliments England's spirit for drawing Sydney Test vs Australia
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
England cricket injuries: Will Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow play 5th Ashes Test in Hobart?
England cricket injuries: Will Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow play 5th Ashes Test in Hobart?

England cricket injuries: As many as three English players suffered respective injuries at the Sydney…