England cricket Test squad: England Test squad for New Zealand series announced

England’s selection committee has announced a 13-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand. The series will be the first to be played under new Test captain Ben Stokes and new Test coach Brendon McCullum.

Reducing the squad to 13 players from 16 (which had toured West Indies earlier this year) means that the selectors have made a total of seven changes to the Test squad.

Batter Dan Lawrence, spinner Mark Parkinson and fast bowlers Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood and Matthew Fisher have been left out due to various reasons.

On the other hand, four players who have made their way into the squad are the veteran-pacer duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad and uncapped batter Harry Brooks and uncapped fast bowler Matthew Potts. Readers must note that it is a maiden Test call-up for both Brooks and Potts.

Dropped from the squad for West Indies tour after a disastrous Ashes 2021-22 campaign for the whole team down under, Anderson and Broad were expected to make a comeback especially after receiving public backing from newly-appointed Director of Men’s Cricket Rob Key.

“This is the start of a new era for our Test team under the stewardship of Ben [Stokes] and Brendon [McCullum]. With a blend of youth and experience, we have selected an exciting squad that can compete with New Zealand in next month’s Test series,” Key said in a statement.

“We have rewarded players in Harry Brook and Matty Potts who have had outstanding starts to the County season, and they deserve the opportunity to stake a claim at this level.”

England Test squad for New Zealand series – Ben Stokes (c), Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Ben Foakes (wk), Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts.

It is worth mentioning that England will host New Zealand for three Tests between June 2-27.