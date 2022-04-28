“He wants Jimmy and Broady to come back”: Rob Key confirms comebacks for James Anderson and Stuart Broad under Ben Stokes

James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be return to the English test team under the captaincy of the new captain Ben Stokes.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been the pillars of England’s test side for a very long time. They have been used by the English management carefully nowadays, and they don’t play each and every game.

In the Ashes 2021-22, both of them played three games each, Broad had a decent series, but James Anderson failed. Broad scalped 13 wickets in 3 games at 26.30, whereas James Anderson scalped 8 wickets in 3 games at 23.37. After the Ashes, both of them were dropped from the West Indies tour.

It was being said that both Anderson and Broad are not in Joe Root’s plan for the future expansion of the side. However, after the resignation of Joe Root as English captain, the situation changed.

Rob Key confirms the return of James Anderson and Stuart Broad

Ben Stokes, the English all-rounder has been appointed as the new test captain of the test team. It is now confirmed that Ben Stokes wants both James Anderson and Stuart as part of his side. The new director of English cricket, Rob Key has also acknowledged the same.

In a media interaction, a journalist from Sky Sports asked Rob Key will Stuart Broad and James Anderson will return to the test side.

“Yeah, they will…before I was publicly announced I rang them both up and told them that in my opinion, you’re available for selection…Ben Stokes is clear, he wants Jimmy and Broady to come back…,” Rob Key said.

James Anderson so far this morning: 5 overs

4 maidens

2 runs

2 wickets#CountyCricket2022 pic.twitter.com/AoXePRcEPD — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) April 28, 2022

English Cricket Board knows that both James Anderson and Stuart Broad will cannot play every game, and both of them will be used simultaneously to rebuild the new test side. Both Anderson and Broad are greats of the game, and they possess a brilliant test record.

James Anderson has scalped 640 test wickets in 169 games, and he is at the 3rd position in the list of highest wicket-takers just behind Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan. Stuart Broad has scalped 537 test wickets, and he is at the 6th position in the list.

James Anderson has scalped five wickets in the County Championship for Lancashire this season, whereas Broad has scalped one wicket so far for Nottinghamshire.