Cricket

“Don’t blame the players, it’s the system”: Kevin Pietersen gives some stick to ECB as England lose Ashes 2021-22

"Don't blame the players, it's the system": Kevin Pietersen gives some stick to ECB as England lose Ashes 2021-22
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"It's a good idea that I follow his lead": Alpine's Oscar Piastri aims to 'take notes' from Fernando Alonso during the 2022 F1 season
Next Article
"LeBron James' Lakers have not won against a .500 team in a whole month!": StatMuse uncovers embarassing stat about the King and his team after blowout loss vs Nuggets
Cricket Latest News
"Don't blame the players, it's the system": Kevin Pietersen gives some stick to ECB as England lose Ashes 2021-22
“Don’t blame the players, it’s the system”: Kevin Pietersen gives some stick to ECB as England lose Ashes 2021-22

Kevin Pietersen gives some stick to ECB: The former English batter hopes to see substantial…