“Don’t blame the players, it’s the system”: Kevin Pietersen gives some stick to ECB as England lose Ashes 2021-22

Kevin Pietersen gives some stick to ECB: The former English batter hopes to see substantial changes in the English county scene.

Former England greats aren’t holding back their criticism for the players and England Cricket Board after England have lost 0-4 in the recently concluded Ashes 2021-22.

Having last won an away Ashes Test more than a decade ago, England have since lost 13 and drawn two to register three back-to-back shambolic Ashes campaigns in Australia.

A 271-run chase in a pink-ball Test was never expected to be a smooth task for the visitors but them getting all out for 124 in 38.5 overs was a testament to their abysmal batting throughout the tour.

“It’s been embarrassing. Gutless. That one thing that we have to do now is take out heads out of the sand, pull together and prioritise red-ball cricket,” former England captain Sir Ian Botham told 7 Cricket after the culmination of the fifth Test in Hobart.

Former batter Kevin Pietersen, who has been quite vocal with respect to his criticism of ECB (England Cricket Board) and the shortcomings of current English county system, took to social media platform Twitter to express disapproval of the “current system”.

“Let’s see WHAT the @englandcricket bosses do about English batting. This has been there for everyone to see for years! Don’t blame the players, it’s the system!,” read Pietersen’s tweet after England’s loss today.

It is worth mentioning that England were in a similar position with respect to white-ball cricket after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 in Australia and New Zealand. A complete overhaul of their white-ball setup powered them to a World Cup victory in 2019 at home. Although in red-ball cricket this time round, ECB again find themselves in a position to make bold and strict decisions.