“I think you are going to make a fine Test skipper”: Michael Vaughan wishes Ben Stokes luck for England Test captaincy

Michael Vaughan has wished English all-rounder Ben Stokes luck on becoming the new test captain of the English test team.
Rishikesh Sharma

