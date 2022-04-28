“I think you are going to make a fine Test skipper”: Michael Vaughan wishes Ben Stokes luck for England Test captaincy

Michael Vaughan has wished English all-rounder Ben Stokes luck on becoming the new test captain of the English test team.

English all-rounder Ben Stokes has been appointed as the new test captain of the England cricket team. He has replaced Joe Root as the captain of the side. The last few months have not been great for the English cricket as they failed to win even a single game at the Ashes.

Even on the West Indies tour, the English side failed and failed to make an impact. After the tour, Joe Root decided to step down as the captain of the side. After the resignation of Joe Root, it was almost confirmed that Ben Stokes will be the vice-captain of the side. Stokes was appointed the vice-captain of the side in 2017.

The last year was a topsy-turvy one for the English all-rounder, where he had a couple of operations on his finger, and he even took a mental health break after that. He made his international return in the Ashes 2021-22.

Michael Vaughan wishes Ben Stokes luck on becoming captain

Former English captain Michael Vaughan has wished luck to Ben Stokes on his appointment as the new captain of the English test side. He said that Stokes will do a fine job as an English skipper.

“Good luck with the best job in the world sport Ben Stokes…I think you are going to make a fine Test skipper,” Michael Vaughan tweeted.

Good luck with the best job in world sport @benstokes38 .. I think you are going to make a fine Test skipper .. 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 28, 2022

Ben Stokes has also expressed his pleasure on becoming the new test captain of the English test team. He has called it a real privilege.

“I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a real privilege, and I’m excited about getting started this summer,” Stokes said.

“I want to thank Joe (Root) for everything he has done for English Cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world. He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role.”

Ben Stokes once led the English cricket team in 2020 against West Indies, when Joe Root was on paternity leave. England lost that game against West Indies.

Ben Stokes has scored 5061 test runs at 35.89, courtesy of 11 centuries and 26 half-centuries. He also has 174 wickets under his belt with the red ball. Stokes possesses an excellent test record with both bat and the ball, and he would want to make a mark as a captain as well.