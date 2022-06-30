England vs India live telecast channel in India for free: India tour of England 2022 live telecast in India and USA

England vs India live telecast channel in India for free: The highly anticipated clash between the two sides will commence tomorrow.

The rescheduled ‘fifth’ Test match of the Pataudi Trophy series is set to take place from Friday, at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, with the series score line reading 2-1 in favour of the visitors.

Having last won an away Test series against England in the year 2007, team India were handed a massive blow a day before the start of the Test as their all-format skipper Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the same due to COVID-19.

While one man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been presented the opportunity to lead team India for the first time ever, with Rishabh Pant elected as his deputy.

With team India eyeing on their maiden Test match victory at Edgbaston, they would face the stiff English challenge, with the Ben Stokes-led side perhaps playing the best Cricket of their lives, having whitewashed world Test champions New Zealand 3-0 a few days ago.

England vs India live telecast channel in India for free

It is worth of a mention that all the Test matches played by team India Men’s and Women’s Cricket Team and all ICC Test matches featuring India have been considered as events of national importance under sports broadcasting signals mandatory sharing with Prasar Bharati.

Thus, the good news for the fans in India is that they can watch the live telecast the ‘fifth’ Test match at Edgbaston for free on the Doordarshan Sports channel.

It’s time 🏏 Test cricket is officially back on Doordarshan. Starting with the 5th and final test at Edgbaston between England and India. #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/hVufLjiw6W — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) June 30, 2022

With Sony Sports Network being the official broadcaster of the series, fans can also catch the match and the entire all-format series live in different languages, with a panel of commentators offering their commentary services in English (Sony Six channel), Hindi (Sony TEN 3 channel), Tamil and Telugu (Sony TEN 4 channel).

However, these channels can be watched after subscribing them on your respective T.V. sets at a designated fee.

Online users in India can live stream the series on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV, again at a subscription fee.

The Test match will commence from 03:30 pm onwards from July 1- July 5.

India tour of England 2022 live telecast in USA

Fans in the United States of America (USA) can watch the live telecast on ‘Willow TV’. The Test match will commence from 06:00 am onwards from July 1- July 5, in Washington DC.