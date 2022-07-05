England vs India Test series 2022 stats: Joe Root stats vs India Test series 2022

England vs India Test series 2022 stats: England have managed to avoid a series defeat in a historic manner today.

England have defeated India by 7 wickets to draw level a five-match series 2-2. Despite being a rare case of a Test series lasting for 11 months, no team being able to emerge as the winner speaks highly about the tight contest between these two teams.

The development means that England have continued both their unbeaten and run-chasing spree in the ongoing English summer. Having chased a record 378-run target in Birmingham today, England have become the first-ever team to seal four successive 250+ run-chases in the history of Test cricket.

In 145 years of Test cricket, there have been 57 successful chases of over 275. England have just nailed four in a row. — Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) July 5, 2022

Resuming from their overnight scores of 76* and 72*, England batters Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow ended up scoring their 28th and 12th Test century respectively.

Root, who surprisingly outscored Bairstow on Day 5, ended up scoring 142* (173) with the help of 19 fours and a six. Bairstow, on the other hand, scored 114* (145) including 15 fours and a six to continue with a golden 2022. A match-winning 315-ball 269-run fourth-wicket partnership between these two resulted in the hosts scoring the required 119 runs in just 19.4 overs on Tuesday.

England vs India Test series 2022 stats

Having surpassed the 700-run mark in a five-match Test series for the first time, Root finished the series as its highest run-scorer amassing 737 runs at an average of 105.28 and a strike rate of 63.04 and comprising of four centuries and a half-century.

“Love playing. It’s as simple as that. The environment has been great and the guys are having fun in the last four weeks. There is absolute clarity when we were chasing it down and there was total belief,” Root told Sky Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony at Edgbaston.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, India captain Jasprit Bumrah won laurels for being the highest wicket-taker with his 23 wickets coming at an average of 22.47, an economy rate of 2.76 and a strike rate of 48.7 including a five-wicket haul.

It is noteworthy that Root and Bumrah won the Man of the series award for the fourth and first time in their Test career respectively.

While Root scored almost double the runs than the second-highest run-scorer in Bairstow (404), England pacers Ollie Robinson (21) and James Anderson (21) gave a tough fight to Bumrah for the best bowler’s spot.