England vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and England: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ 1st Test?

England vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush brings you the broadcast details of the England vs New Zealand test series.

The English home-cricketing summer is finally starting with the England vs New Zealand series. Lord’s will host the first test of the series from 2 June 2022.

This is England’s first test under the leadership of Ben Stokes and the coaching of Brendon McCullum. England have also announced their playing eleven for the first test match. Matthew Potts will be making his debut in this game, whereas James Anderson and Stuart Broad are also back in the mix.

The Blackcaps are the reigning champions of the World Test Championship, and they would want to improve their position in this series. Kane Williamson will play a huge part in batting, whereas Tom Latham and Devon Conway will also play a huge part for the visitors. The absence of Trent Boult can be an issue for the visitors.

England vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Telecast Channel

The highly anticipated series between England and New Zealand will be televised worldwide. Sony Sports Network in India will broadcast the series between England and New Zealand. In the United Kingdom, the match will be streamed on Sky Sports, and there will be a commentary of BBC Radio 5 as well.

For the fans in New Zealand, they can catch up with the event on Spark Sports, whereas Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports will broadcast the match in Australia. The fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport Cricket. Willow TV will broadcast the match live in USA and Canada.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports; BBC Radio 5

New Zealand: Spark Sport

India: Sony Sports Network

Australia: Fox Cricket; Kayo Sports

South Africa: SuperSport Cricket

USA and Canada: Willow TV