England vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel name in India and UK: When and where to watch ENG vs SA Bristol T20I?

England vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Telecast

England and South Africa will be playing the first of their three imminent T20Is in Bristol tomorrow as the city will witness a T20I for the first time since 2018. While England have never won a T20I at the County Ground, South Africa have never played an international match here.

Only the seventh bilateral T20I series (third in England) between these two teams, it will be played 20 months after the last one in South Africa. England, who had last hosted South Africa for a T20I series half-a-decade ago, haven’t lost a series against them since then.

Having won three series in a row, England would be keen to extend their winning streak in what is going to be their last white-ball series of this summer. Meanwhile, South Africa would want to make the most of the hosts’ mediocre white-ball form this season to win their first-ever T20I series in England. In the past, the Proteas have won only one T20I series against this opposition.

England vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel name in India and UK

Sony Sports Network is televising South Africa’s tour of England 2022 in India. As was the case during the recently concluded three-match ODI series, Sony will have only an English commentary panel for the T20Is as well. Indians fans will be able to watch this series on Sony SIX.

Online users in India can stream the series on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans in UK are concerned, they will be able to watch Bristol T20I on their televisions by tuning in to the tried and tested Sky Sports Cricket. Back home, South African fans will be able to watch this series on SuperSport.

Date – 27/07/2022 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 06:30 PM (England) and 11:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – Sony SIX (India), Sky Sports Cricket (UK) and SuperSport (South Africa).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India) and Sky Sports app (UK).