England Women vs India Women Edgbaston Birmingham pitch report: India vs England Edgbaston 2022 pitch batting or bowling

England Women vs India Women Edgbaston Birmingham pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the semi-final match.

England Women will take on India Women in the 1st semi-final of the Commonwealth Games 2022. The winner of this match will confirm at least a silver medal, whereas the losing team will head to the Bronze Medal match.

The English side has done well in their home summer, and they have continued their form in this tournament as well. They know the conditions out here very well, and they have some quality players in their side.

The Indian team has also played some brilliant cricket in the tournament. Renuka Singh has been bowling some incredible spells with the ball, whereas the batters have also done well in the tournament so far.

The pitch at the Edgbaston Stadium in the Commonwealth Games has been a competitive one, where there has been equal help for both bowlers and the batters. Ahead of the tournament, it was feared that the pitches may get affected as the entire tournament is being held at one venue, but kudos to the ground staff.

In the initial overs of the game, there is a clear help of the pacers out there. It has been seen in the Men’s T20Is also that the white Kookaburra balls are swinging in England, and the same is the case in this tournament as well. India’s pacer Renuka Singh is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 9 wickets.

We will play in the first semi-final on Saturday, getting underway at 11am (UK time) against India! pic.twitter.com/fSMj5xIxFw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 5, 2022

In the middle overs, the spinners are also getting rewards of bowling in the right areas. One side of the ground is big, and they can take advantage of that. The spinners like Alana King and Sophie Ecclestone have done well here at this venue.

With all being said, the batters will also enjoy batting at this surface. After the initial phase of the innings, this pitch is a brilliant one for batting as well with an even bounce on the offering. In the 12 games played in the tournament, the average 1st innings score was just 124 runs.

Considering the quality of players in India Women and England Women, this can be an exciting game to watch out for where both teams would want to chase after winning the toss. Overall, out of 12 games, 6 teams have won while chasing and 6 teams have won while batting first.