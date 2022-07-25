“Even though I’m 33, I’m still learning”: Scott Boland on missing overseas Tests despite a stellar Ashes 2021-22 with Australia

Scott Boland has been a sensation for Australia in the red-ball format, but he could not find a place in the playing 11 of overseas tests.

The story of Scott Boland has been one of the most inspiring ones. After his excellent performances in FC cricket, the veteran finally got his opportunity to make his test debut in the Ashes 2021-22 game at his home ground MCG. Boland took 6 wickets in the second innings and won the Man of the Match award.

He continued to rise in the series and finished the series with 18 wickets in just 3 matches at an excellent average of 9.55. Boland finished as the 3rd highest wicket-taker of the series behind Pat Cummins (21 wickets in 4 matches) and Mitchell Starc (19 wickets in 5 matches).

Also Read: Scott Boland on meeting his hero Shane Warne

Scott Boland on missing overseas tests

Scott Boland has not played a single test for Australia after the Ashes 2021-22 campaign. Australia travelled to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and the idea of playing three pacers was not ideal in those conditions. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were the preferred pacers on these tours.

Boland was a part of these tours, and he said that he worked hard on his skills while bowling in the nets, and he used to talk to the other pacers to improve his bowling. He insists that despite being 33 years of age, he is still learning different skills.

“I knew it was going to be pretty tough to get a game over there but I was still doing lots of bowling, working hard on my skills and craft and having good chats with guys like (Pat) Cummins, (Josh) Hazlewood and Andrew McDonald,” Bolad said to cricket.com.au.

“Even though I’m 33, I’m still learning.”

Happy birthday to Ashes hero Scott Boland, who took 6-7 on Test debut at the MCG! pic.twitter.com/F8By4Ov9kF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 11, 2022

Boland said that he has played for over 80 Shield games now, and he is quite confident on his abilities. He insists upon the fact that he has played his cricket on the flat tracks of MCG and Junction Oval in Melbourne, so he knows how to get wickets even when the situations are not favourable.

“I’ve pretty much played my whole career on pretty flat MCG or Junction Oval wickets so for me it’s just about owning the stumps and trying not to get scored off,” Boland added.

“I’ve just got to be ready for when the next opportunity comes up.”