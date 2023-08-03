FACT CHECK: Does Virat Kohli Own A Private Jet?

Just a few hours ago, former India captain Virat Kohli posted a couple of pictures of himself of his travel from West Indies to India in a private jet. As is the case with most of his social media posts, this particular one gained a lot of traction as well and it took very little time for the same to go viral on the internet.

Advertisement

As a caption to his post, Kohli thanked the global aircraft charter provider, Air Charter Service, and aviator Abu Patel for their service and arrangement of the flight. However, the ever-inquisitive fans could not help but inquire whether the star batter does own a private jet or not.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CvesOs2uOcm/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

The question is genuine and makes sense as well, as the 34-year-old is the richest active cricketer in the world with a net worth well over INR 1,000 crore as of the ongoing year.

Does Virat Kohli Own A Private Jet?

A simple Google search with regard to this query, and one will come across quite a many articles from renowned media houses in India claiming Kohli to be the owner of a private jet. As a supposed evidence to their claim is his Instagram post alongside wife Anushka Sharma, where the duo is seen together by a private jet in January 2019.

‘Away we go ❤️😃 #travelswithher’, read the caption to the post as the adorable couple were all smiles while spending some quality time with each other during their tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/BtMdtkFA4fx/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

As per reports, the above picture was of Kohli’s private jet ‘Cessna 680 Citation Sovereign’, which costs around INR 125 crores. However, in one of the advertisement shoot for the renowned sportswear manufacturer Puma in December 2021, Kohli straightaway denied being the owner of any private jet.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1473564600746450951?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BluntIndianGal/status/1473577891329830916?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Virat Kohli, The Face Of RCB And Its Go Green Initiative, Flies In A Private Jet From West Indies To India

On the other hand, a certain section of fans have also tried to remind Kohli of exhibiting double standards post his decision to travel in a private jet. Reason being that Kohli and his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore, as part of their ‘Go Green’ initiative since 2011, play one home match each every season donning a green jersey to create awareness around a “greener and sustainable” planet.

As per a report from CNBC, in just one hour, a single private jet can emit two metric tons of carbon dioxide and are 14 times more polluting than commercial planes per passenger.

The former India captain, who has also urged (rightly) people to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali in the past, is perhaps aware of impact a private jet can have on the environment especially with all the talks of the adverse effects of climate change hitting the headlines every other day. He can, thus, surely act as a much better role model.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Once Schooled Man For Throwing Plastic On Road While Driving

Back in 2018, Kohli had also shared a video wherein Anushka is seen schooling a man for littering on the streets. “Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness,” read the caption to Kohli’s video tweet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1007952358310055937?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The person being schooled in the video was a certain Arhhan Singh, who late went on to exclaim that the garbage which ‘accidentally’ went out of his car window was much lesser than the one which came out of Sharma’s mouth.