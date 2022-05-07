Why does RCB wear green jersey: Virat Kohli provides RCB green jersey reason in IPL

RCB wear green jersey: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be donning a special green jersey at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns against each other in the 54th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow.

At the fourth position on the points table on the back of six wins and five losses this season, Royal Challengers would want to continue with their winning momentum. Readers must note that Faf du Plessis and his men have won both their IPL 2022 matches at this venue.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, are at the sixth position on the back of winning and losing five matches (including one at Wankhede Stadium) each this season.

It will be for the 11th time when Bangalore will be wearing a green jersey in the IPL. Having donned the same jersey once each season between 2011-2020, RCB had worn a blue jersey last season.

Why does RCB wear green jersey in IPL?

While a blue jersey was worn to pay tribute to healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Royal Challengers support a green jersey to create aware around a “greener and sustainable” planet.

“The ‘Go Green’ sustainability initiative has been a huge part of our RCB culture since 2011. Over the years, we’ve seen RCB support the green jersey in a day game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to create awareness around a greener and more sustainable planet Earth,” former captain Virat Kohli said in a video posted on their YouTube channel.

“Continuing the Go Green cause that we truly believe in, RCB will be wearing the green kits on the 8th of May [Sunday] when we take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.”

When we talk about our #GoGreen games, the one against Gujarat Lions in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ is something every cricket fan will remember fondly. 🤩🙌🏻 Drop a ❤️ if this was your favourite Go Green game, 12th Man Army! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/LuHuyxY3jG — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 7, 2022

Other than Kohli, du Plessis, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik and fast bowler Harshal Patel urged their fans to practice sustainable habits like using resources such as electricity and water judiciously, using public transport, reducing plastic usage and growing more trees.