Faf du Plessis catch vs KKR: du Plessis grabs splendid acrobatic catch to dismiss Eoin Morgan in IPL 2021

Faf du Plessis catch: The veteran South African batter contributed significantly on the field on yet another occasion for Chennai Super Kings.

During the 38th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings batter Faf du Plessis continued with his tendency of grabbing acrobatic boundary catches.

du Plessis, who has grabbed catches of similar quality for Super Kings to dismiss Saurabh Tiwary and Hardik Pandya, David Warner, Sunil Narine in the past, sent back Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan on this particular occasion.

It all happened on the first delivery of the 10th over when Morgan stepped out to hit Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Josh Hazlewood down the ground but ended up hitting towards du Plessis at long-on.

Realizing well in time that momentum had it in it to take him past the boundary rope, du Plessis remained calm and composed whilst completing the catch making sure that neither his feet touch the rope not he drops an opportunity to dismiss the opposition’s captain.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the sixth over, Morgan walked back to the pavilion after scoring 8 (14) in an innings which lacked rhythm from the ball go.

du Plessis’ splendid effort followed Ambati Rayudu nailing a direct-hit to make early inroads into KKR’s batting unit by dismissing Shubman Gill (9) in the first over itself.

Faf du Plessis catch vs KKR

Faf du Plessis taking the catch of Eoin Morgan.🔥#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/OHISazQ7lA — Mranank (@RunMachine_18) September 26, 2021

How Twitterati reacted:

#FAF makes such boundary line catches look so easy and elegant 👌 Legend! Yet another #IPL failure for captain #Morgan! #CSK #CSKvsKKR — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) September 26, 2021

Morgan’s been struggling to make a decent score all season. Not much he could do this time though with Faf taking a difficult catch on the fence with immaculate poise and control. KKR’s run rate isn’t poor, but three wickets have fallen which puts CSK slightly ahead at thosbstage — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 26, 2021

Eoin Morgan in T20s in this calendar year

28 inngs

473 runs

Avg 18.19

SR 122.54

HS 47* Another possible four innings in the league phase + playoffs if KKR qualifies ahead of the T20 WC for the England captain. When does his form become a concern for the national team? — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 26, 2021

