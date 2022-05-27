Faf du Plessis vs Rajasthan Royals stats and last 5 innings list: Faf du Plessis vs Trent Boult IPL record

Faf du Plessis vs Rajasthan Royals: The captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing his 13th match against Rajasthan Royals tonight.

Qualifier 2 of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in around four hours from now.

The winner of the second knockout match of the season will qualify for the final match which will be played against hosts Gujarat Titans at the same venue on Sunday.

Faf du Plessis vs Rajasthan Royals stats and last 5 innings list

Leading an IPL team for the first time, Royal Challengers captain Faf du Plessis hasn’t let the additional responsibility affect his batting. As a result, his 443 runs this season have come at an average and strike rate of 31.64 and 130.29 respectively.

du Plessis, who had failed to contribute with the bat against Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator earlier this week, would be keen to generate some impact against Royals tonight.

Readers must note that du Plessis has played 12 matches against this opposition across seven seasons in the past. du Plessis’ 347 runs against RR have come at an average and strike rate of 28.92 and 132.95 respectively. Quite similar to his career stats, an improvement in these numbers will hand a massive advantage to du Plessis on Friday.

du Plessis, who has hit a couple of half-centuries against Rajasthan, had scored a best of 73 (52) in his first-ever match for them a decade ago.

Runs Balls 4s 6s Opposition Year 23 21 3 1 Pune 2022 29 20 5 0 Mumbai 2022 25 19 2 1 Abu Dhabi 2021 33 17 4 2 Mumbai 2021 10 9 1 0 Abu Dhabi 2020

Faf du Plessis vs Trent Boult IPL record

A contest to look forward to in this match would be between du Plessis and Royals spearhead Trent Boult. In 11 T20 innings in the past, all du Plessis has scored against Boult is 62 (64) with the help of 10 fours. In the process, Boult has dismissed du Plessis thrice in this format.

While all these dismissals have come in the IPL, du Plessis has scored 60 (59) against Boult across 10 IPL innings.