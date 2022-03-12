Faf du Plessis IPL teams list: Faf in RCB captaincy record in IPL

Faf du Plessis IPL teams: The veteran South African cricketer has been allotted with the leadership role at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has become the seventh captain at Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. With former captain Virat Kohli announcing him stepping down from the leadership role during IPL 2021, RCB were expected to pick one out of all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik or du Plessis.

du Plessis, who has led South Africa in 115 matches across formats between 2012-2020, will follow the likes of Rahul Dravid (14), Kevin Pietersen (6), Anil Kumble (26), Daniel Vettori (22), Kohli (140) and Shane Watson (3) as far as Bangalore captains of the past are concerned.

It is worth mentioning that du Plessis (INR 7 crore) was among the 19 players that were bought by Royal Challengers during the mega auction last month.

“Coming in as an outsider, I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity,” du Plessis said during an event in Bengaluru this evening. “It’s no small thing to trust an outsider, an overseas player to do the job as a leader leader. My style in doing that is not going to be ‘my way’. I will rely heavily on amazing experience of our domestic and international players.”

Faf du Plessis IPL teams list

In his 100-match IPL career, du Plessis has scored 2,935 runs at an average and strike rate of 34.94 and 131.08 respectively. 20th-highest run-scorer in the biggest T20 tournament, du Plessis is the seventh-highest among overseas players. Readers must note that du Plessis has a total of 22 IPL half-centuries under his belt.

As far as the IPL teams that he has represented are concerned, Royal Challengers will only be du Plessis’ third IPL franchise. Having made his IPL debut in 2012, du Plessis had played alongside former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for 11 seasons in a row.

Chennai ➡️ Everywhere you go..

Wishing the very best to you

Aways, @faf1307! #SuperKingForever #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/IwIRnXd6OM — Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) March 12, 2022

Barring the 2016-17 seasons when he had played for Rising Pune Supergiants, all other du Plessis’ IPL seasons had come at Chennai Super Kings (third-highest run-scorer).