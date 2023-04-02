Faf du Plessis Wife Name: How Many Children does RCB Captain have?

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is still going strong professionally at an age of 38. He is currently the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. du Plessis, who has won multiple IPL titles as a player with Chennai Super Kings, will try to help RCB in winning their maiden title.

Born in Pretoria, South Africa, du Plessis was not getting a break in the South African team initially. In 2008, he signed a Kolpak deal with Lancashire. His deal with Lancashire ended in 2010 due to the reformed rules. He finally made his debut for South Africa in an ODI against India the following year.

Talking about his family, Francois du Plessis is Faf’s father, and he has played cricket for Northern Transvaal. Faf’s mother, Marcel du Plessis, is a homemaker. He has one sister named Rhemi Rynners, who is married to South Africa fast bowler Hardus Viljoen. Faf’s hilarious statement after her sister’s marriage remains one of the funniest things ever said by a player on a cricket ground.

Faf du Plessis Wife Name

du Plessis married his long-time girlfriend Imari Visser in 2013. There are not many details about their love story, but they dated for a good time before announcing their marriage. Faf and Imari’s wedding ceremony took place at Kleine Zalze Wine Estate (nearby Cape Town).

Both of them welcomed their first child in 2017 naming her Amelia du Plessis. In 2020, they became parents for the second time when they welcomed their second girl child named Zoey du Plessis. Faf had shared an emotional message about the same on his Instagram handle.

Faf du Plessis’ Wife Profession

By profession, Visser is a marketing professional, and she is working for a beauty company named Nimue Skin Technology. This is one of the leading companies in the beauty segment in South Africa.

Visser is also a keen photographer, and she has learned photography from the Vega School of Brand Leadership. She has over 165k followers on her Instagram handle.