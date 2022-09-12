“Fantastic day for Sri Lanka sports”: Rangana Herath extends wishes to Sri Lankan team upon winning the Asia Cup 2022

Rangana Herath has extended his wishes to both Sri Lanka’s cricket and netball teams for winning the Asian Championships.

Sunday was an incredible day for Sri Lankan sports where they became Asian Champions in both cricket and football. Ahead of Asia Cup 2022 cricket tournament, none gave Sri Lanka a chance, but the way they played in the tournament was fantastic. They lost their first match against Afghanistan and then went on to win all the remaining games.

Sri Lanka lost the toss in the final, and they were struggling at 58-5 at one stage, but the duo of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga changed the tide for the Sri Lankans. Both of them led Sri Lanka to a total of 170 runs, where Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored a brilliant half-century.

The Sri Lankan bowlers were at their very best, and they bundled out Pakistan for just 147 runs. Pramod Madushan took 4 wickets for the side, whereas Wanindu Hasaranga took three.

Rangana Herath extends wishes to Sri Lankan team

Former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath has congratulated the Sri Lankan players for becoming the Asian Champions in both cricket and netball. He called it a fantastic day for Sri Lankan sports and extended his best wishes to both teams.

“Fantastic day for Sri Lanka sports with both the cricket and netball teams being crowned Asian champions. Congratulations to all the players for making Sri Lanka proud. I extend my best wishes to the two teams,” Rangana Herath tweeted.

Fantastic day for Sri Lanka sports with both the cricket and netball teams being crowned Asian champions. Congratulations to all the players for making Sri Lanka proud. I extend my best wishes to the two teams. — Rangana Herath (@HerathRSL) September 12, 2022

Rangana Herath is a Sri Lankan cricket legend, and he has some incredible numbers under his belt. Herath made his test debut in 1999 and played his last test in 2018. He has scalped 433 test wickets in 93 tests at an average of 28.08. Herath also has scalped 74 ODI and 18 T20I wickets in his career.

The Sri Lankan netball team won the Asian Championships by beating Singapore in the final by 63-53. This was their 6th Asian Championship title.