Fastest 100 in cricket ODI list: Fastest century in ODI by England batsman

Fastest 100 in cricket ODI: The English vice-captain registered one of the fastest centuries in ODIs at the VRA Ground today.

During the first ODI of the ongoing England’s tour of Netherlands in Amstelveen, England vice-captain Jos Buttler scored a whirlwind 47-ball century – his second-fastest in ODIs.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 30th over, Buttler hit his first boundary of the match off the sixth ball that he faced against Philippe Boissevain. In the next over, Buttler hit his first six off Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar following it with three more sixes in Seelaar’s next over.

What followed was a berserk batting display where the right-hand batter attacked almost each opposition bowler to put up a stellar show at the VRA Ground today. Buttler, who brought up a 28-ball half-century in the 37th over, continued his assault to reach to the three-figure mark in the next 19 deliveries.

Non-stop big shots left, right and centre resulted in Buttler dominating the proceedings to score his 10th ODI century. In what is his maiden ODI century at this venue and against Netherlands, it is his third at No. 4 and fourth away from home.

You have to feel for Netherlands 🤣 Ridiculous this England ODI team, Jos Buttler is a joke. — Josh Frankland (@_JoshFrankland) June 17, 2022

While England were already thriving on the back of a 169-ball 222-run second-wicket partnership between Phil Salt (122) and Dawid Malan (125), Buttler putting together an 89-ball 184-run third-wicket partnership along Malan and following it with a 32-ball 91-run stand alongside Liam Livingstone (66*) powered England to the highest-ever ODI innings total.

Fastest 100 in cricket ODI list

Buttler, who shared the sixth-fastest ODI century (46 balls) with former New Zealand batter Jesse Ryder until today, now also has the seventh-fastest ODI century to his name after having scored a career-best 162* (70) with the help of seven fours and 14 sixes at a strike rate of 231.42. Readers must note that the record for fastest ODI century among English batters also belongs to Buttler.