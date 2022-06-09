Cricket

Fastest 1000 runs as ODI captain: Fastest to 1000 ODI runs as captain by innings

Fastest 1000 runs as ODI captain: Fastest to 1000 ODI runs as captain by innings
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Fastest 18 centuries in ODIs: Is Babar Azam fastest to 17 ODI centuries?
Next Article
Longest ODI career in cricket: Longest cricket career by years with start and end date
Cricket Latest News
Longest ODI career in cricket: Longest cricket career by years with start and end date
Longest ODI career in cricket: Longest cricket career by years with start and end date

Longest ODI career in cricket: The SportsRush brings you the list of the players with…