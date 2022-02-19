Fastest century in PSL history: List of players hitting the fastest century in Pakistan Super League

Fastest century in PSL history: England’s Harry Brook became the youngest player in Pakistan Super League history to smash a century.

During the 27th match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and the Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the 22-year-old English batter Harry Brook became the youngest batter in PSL history to smash a ton to power the Qalandars’ total to 197/6 after their 20 Overs.

The Yorkshire batter arrived at the crease with Lahore reeling at 12/3 in mere 2.3 Overs. While a 99-run partnership between him and Fakhar Zaman (51 off 41) was as vital as it can get, the limelight was hogged entirely by Brook who remained unbeaten till the end of the innings.

Brook smashed 102* runs off mere 49 deliveries with the help of 10 Fours and 5 gigantic Sixes, and thus went on to smash the second-fastest ton in the tournament’s history.

While this was the right-hander’s maiden T20 hundred, he is also only the second English batter to smash a ton in PSL history, with Jason Roy hitting the maiden one in this edition as well.

The landmark moment for the 22-year-old arrived on the final delivery of the 19th Over, when he took the aerial route over the extra cover region to clear the infield with a stylish boundary, off pacer Waqas Maqsood.

Fastest century in PSL history

As far as the fastest century in the league’s history is concerned, it came off Multan Sultan’s batter Rilee Rossouw against the Quetta Gladiators during the 2020 edition.

Jason Roy fell down to the third spot as Harry Brook took a delivery less to reach the landmark moment.