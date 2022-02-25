Man of the Match today PSL 2022: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Eliminator 2 match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United?

Man of the Match today PSL 2022: The ‘Eliminator 2’ encounter between LQ and IU was an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

During the ‘Eliminator 2’ encounter of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League, the Lahore Qalandars prevailed over Islamabad United by 6 runs in what was an absolute humdinger of a knock-out game.

Chasing the score of 168/7 posted by Lahore, Shadab Khan-led Islamabad side got off to a poor start losing 4 of their wickets inside the Powerplay, while posting 47 runs on the scoreboard.

However, Islamabad’s best two batters in the season- Alex Hales (38 off 29) and Azam Khan (40 off 28), stitched together a wonderful 79-run stand off mere 47 deliveries for the 5th wicket, to bring their side right back into the game, with the equation down to 51 runs required off the final 7 Overs.

But, the tables turned real quick after Azam Khan was Run-Out off a direct hit by Haris Rauf during the 14th Over. IU then, consistently kept losing wickets, despite the required run-rate well within the grasp.

With 7 runs required off the last 2 deliveries, and with nine wickets down, IU’s medium pacer Waqas Maqsood threw in the kitchen sink, to smash David Wiese towards the cow-corner region, only for Abdullah Shafique to take a brilliant catch under pressure to prevent the match from going into the Super Over.

Wiese, in fact was handed the task to defend 8 runs off the final Over.

Man of the Match today PSL 2022

Earlier, post winning the Toss, even Lahore got off to a poor start having lost both their openers within the first six Overs. However, Abdullah Shafiq (52 off 28) played a blinder of an innings, alongside useful contributions from Kamran Ghulam (30 off 26) and Mohammad Hafeez (28 off 28) to huff and puff to 141/7 in 19 Overs.

It was in the final Over, that the Namibian all-rounder David Wiese (28* off 8), with the help of 3 Sixes and a Four, smashed 27 runs to power Lahore’s score to 168 and post a challenging total for the bowlers to defend.

Also, ending up with bowling figures of 2.4-0-20-1, including the task to defend 8 runs in the final Over, David Wiese was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ of ‘Eliminator 2’.

With the bat -> 6️⃣6️⃣4️⃣2️⃣6️⃣2️⃣

With the ball -> 0️⃣0️⃣❌❌ David Wiese is the Player of the Match for his 20th over heroics in both innings#PSL2022 pic.twitter.com/3iqrvdm2eL — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 25, 2022

Lahore Qalandars will now face Multan Sultans in the grand finale on February 27.