Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium nearest metro: How to reach Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi?

Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium nearest metro: The Feroz Shah Stadium will host the series deciding ODI between India and South Africa.

After suffering an agonizing loss during the first ODI in Lucknow, team India bounced back in some style to snatch a one-sided victory against South Africa in the second ODI at Ranchi, to draw level the three match series 1-1.

The series decider will now be played on Tuesday (October 11) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in Delhi, which will also be the last White Ball contest for both the sides ahead of the imminent T20 World Cup in Australia.

In view of the next year’s ODI World Cup, team India, at least in the batting department are certainly a force to reckon with considering the depth in the line up across all positions. With several bigwigs missing in the ongoing series (and earlier ones as well of late), consistent performances from a host of batters in the format in their absence will make for a nice headache on the selectors’ part.

As for South Africa, a loss in Ranchi has now meant that they are nearly certain to not confirm a direct qualification ticket to the next year’s 50-Over World Cup in India, and will have to go past the qualifiers, scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe next year itself.

Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium nearest metro

The nearest metro station to reach the Arun Jaitley Stadium (previously known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium) is the ITO Metro Station, and the Delhi Gate metro station, both of which are on the Violet Line.

One will need to take the exit route from either of the aforementioned metro station gates, and walk for around half-a-kilometer to reach the stadium, where the third ODI between India and South Africa will be played on Tuesday (October 11).

How to reach Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi?

The distance between New Delhi Station to ITO station is around 4.3 kilometers, and it will take around ten minutes to cover the distance between these two places.

To reach the stadium one will have to travel to the Rajiv Gandhi metro station from New Delhi. Thereafter, travel on the Blue Line from Barkhamba to the Mandi House Metro station. The nearest metro from Mandi House for the stadium is the ITO on the Violet line.

In order to reach the stadium from Gurgaon, take the Metro at the Huda City Centre to reach the Central Secretariat. From there interchange for the Violet Line to reach the ITO station.

From Noida, take the metro from the Noida city centre on the Blue line, then interchange at the Mandi House to reach the ITO station on the Violet Line.