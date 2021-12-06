Fifth Ashes Test: Why Perth’s Optus Stadium or WACA won’t host Ashes 2021-22 finale?

Fifth Ashes Test: It is now confirmed that Perth’s Optus Stadium will not host the Ashes 2021-22 finale due to border restrictions.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start from 8 December 2021 at the Gabba in Brisbane. Two traditional rivals will take on each other to hold the ultimate Ashes urn. Australian side currently holds the urn, whereas the English side would want to grab it back.

Cricket Australia have formally announced that Perth’s Optus Stadium will not host the Final test. Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth were initially chosen to host the games. However, the final test of the series at Perth’s Optus Stadium was always under dark clouds. The Perth game was set to commence on 14 January 2022, but the border restrictions of Western Australia are still not relieved.

Fifth Ashes Test: Ashes 2021-22 finale scrapped away from Perth’s Optus Stadium

The 5th test will not happen in Perth, but the final venue is still not decided. Tasmania have already written a formal letter to host the test, whereas Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra are also considered.

After the emergence of the Omicron variant, WA Premier Mark McGowan affirmed that the restrictions won’t be lifted by the state. There is a mandatory rule of 14-day quarantine in Western Australia.

While every effort was made the ensure the fifth Vodafone #Ashes Test match could be staged in Perth, it is unfortunately not possible to align the respective priorities of the WA Government, CA and WA Cricket. We’ll provide an update on the replacement venue in due course. pic.twitter.com/P8PqeMqcYB — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 6, 2021

“While absolutely every effort was made to ensure the final Test match of the series could be staged in Perth, border controls, quarantine requirements and the complexities of staging a five-Test series in a tight schedule have meant it is unfortunately not possible to align the respective priorities of the WA Government, CA and WA Cricket,” CA said in a statement.

“Discussions about a replacement venue for the fifth Test match are underway.”

Western Australia Cricket Association, although gave Cricket Australia an alternative option. They proposed to host the 2nd D/N test in Perth instead of Adelaide, and wanted Adelaide to host the final test. However, the South Australia cricket association denied the offer.

With this decision, Perth will not host a test match for the 2nd successive summer. However, some BBL games will be played in Perth under a strict bio-bubble environment. The new 60,000 seater stadium was set to host the epic Ashes finale, but the border restrictions robbed their opportunity.

Ashes 2021-22 Schedule

First Test: 8-12 December 2021, The Gabba (Brisbane)

Second Test (D/N): 16-20 December 2021, Adelaide Oval (Adelaide)

Third Test: 26-30 December 2021, MCG (Melbourne)

Fourth Test: 5-9 January 2022, SCG (Sydney)

Fifth Test: 16-20 January 2022, TBC