First Ashes Test Day-3 Stumps: Dawid Malan and Joe Root partnership leads England's fightback in the Ashes 2021-22 Brisbane Test?

First Ashes Test Day-3 Stumps: Dawid Malan and Joe Root partnership of above 150 runs has helped England to fight back in the test.

The three days of the first Ashes 2021-22 are complete, and the match is in a brilliant balance. England managed to score just 147 runs in the first innings, where all of their batters failed.

In reply, Australia scored a mammoth total of 425 runs and took a lead of 278 runs. Australia lost Marcus Harris early, but then Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner combined for a century partnership. After losing Harris, Warner and Labuschagne added 156 runs for the second wicket. Marnus got out on 74 runs in the ball of Jack Leach.

David Warner scored his 31st Test half-century, but In the end, Warner has caught out at 94 runs on Ollie Robinson’s bowling. When Head came to bat, Australia were in all-sort of worries after Robinson’s spell. However, Travis Head played a brilliant counter-attacking knock. He completed his century in just 85 balls and managed to score 152 runs for the side. Mitchell Starc also played a handy knock of 35 runs.

First Ashes Test Day-3 Stumps: Joe Root and Dawid Malan partnership leads England’s front

n 2nd innings, England lost Rory Burns early yet again, Cummins took his wicket for 13 runs. Haseeb Hameed and Dawid Malan had a stable partnership, but Hameed got out on an unlucky dismissal. After losing Hameed at the team’s total of 61 runs, Dawid Malan and Joe Root knotted a brilliant partnership. Both of them ducked the good balls and pounced upon the bad balls to score runs. Both of them have added 159* runs till now in the partnership.

One hundred and fifty partnership! Root and Malan keep batting on, the deficit is only 67 👀 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/lb9Y0VNTlu — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 10, 2021

At the stumps of Day-3, England are 220-2 at the Gabba. Joe Root is at 86*, whereas Malan is at 80*. Both of them are approaching their respective hundreds. Joe Root has scored the most Test runs in 2021, whereas the emergence of Malan has been great as well. If England needs to stay in this game, both of them need to continue their partnership.

Dawid Malan brings up his fifty off 121 balls #Ashes pic.twitter.com/g3lMof1s6F — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 10, 2021

Joe Root raises the bat, England’s first fifty of the #Ashes series pic.twitter.com/yBj8s6gUaB — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 10, 2021

For Australia, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have scalped a wicket each in this innings. Currently, Australia have a lead of 58 runs at the end of Day-3.