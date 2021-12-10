First Ashes Test Day-3 Tea Break: How many overs will be bowled in the last session on Day-3 of Ashes 2021-22 Brisbane Test?

First Ashes Test Day-3 Tea Break: England are fighting in the 2nd innings after Australia took a 272 runs lead in the first innings at the Gabba.

The Ashes 2021-22 is up and running at the Gabba. Australia’s grip over the game has been growing and growing. The whole English side bundled out for just 147 runs in the first innings.

In reply, Australia scored a mammoth total of 425 runs and took a lead of 278 runs. Australia lost Marcus Harris early, but then Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner combined for a century partnership. Ollie Robinson took the wicket of Marcus Harris, where Harris managed to score just three runs. After losing Harris, Warner and Labuschagne added 156 runs for the second wicket. Marnus got out on 74 runs in the ball of Jack Leach. Australia lost Steve Smith cheaply, who managed to score just 12 runs.

David Warner scored his 31st Test half-century, but In the end, Warner has caught out at 94 runs on Ollie Robinson’s bowling. When Head came to bat, Australia were in all-sort of worries after Robinson’s spell. However, Travis Head played a brilliant counter-attacking knock. First, he scored a run-a-ball half-century, and then he accelerated even more. He completed his century in just 85 balls and managed to score 152 runs for the side. Mitchell Starc also played a handy knock of 35 runs.

Australia end their first innings with a two hundred and seventy eight run lead #Ashes pic.twitter.com/3sZ22cU0M2 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 10, 2021

First Ashes Test Day-3 Tea Break: England playing for Survival

In 2nd innings, England are off to a stable start. They lost Rory Burns early yet again, Cummins took his wicket for 13 runs. Haseeb Hameed and Dawid Malan had a stable partnership, but Hameed got out on an unlucky dismissal.

At the Tea Break on Day three, England’s score is 107-2. Joe Root is at 26*, whereas Malan is at 35*, both of them are stitching a good partnership. If England wants to do well, both of them need to score big runs. For Australia, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have scalped a wicket each in this innings.