“Following my friend Nathan Lyon”: Ravindra Jadeja trolls Nathan Lyon on Instagram after winning consecutive Man of the Match awards in BGT 2023

Ravindra Jadeja and Nathan Lyon were the stars with the ball during the 2nd Test in Delhi.

When it looked like Australia would manage to exert some pressure on the Indians by handing them a decent enough target during their second innings on ‘Day 3’, Ravindra Jadeja yet again decided to pounce all over their batting order like a rash, to register his best-ever figures in Test match history.

Bagging a 7-fer, the allrounder returned with bowling figures of 12.1-1-42-7 during the second innings, and skittled the Aussie line-up in the morning session itself, on a paltry 113 in 31.1 Overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin (16-3-59-3) got rid of the three other wickets, as India were handed a target of 115 runs, and yet another opportunity to finish a Test match at home within three days.

In reply, despite losing four wickets, the long batting line-up meant that India were never really in trouble as they accomplished the target in mere 31.1 Overs, and with 6 wickets in hand.

Most importantly, India have yet again retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, while also making sure that their impeccable record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium remains intact.

Ravindra Jadeja trolls Nathan Lyon on Instagram

No points for guessing, it was Jadeja who received the ‘Player of the Match’ award for scalping 10 wickets across both the innings. For those unaware, he had won the award during the first Test at Nagpur as well.

On ‘Day 1’ of the second Test, with Nathan Lyon at the crease after Australia opted to bat first, the Aussie off-spinner had requested Jadeja to follow him on Instagram, while also stating that the latter does not follow anyone on the app.

“Can you follow me on Instagram? You don’t follow anyone else? Can you follow?”, Lyon was heard via the stump mic requesting Jadeja to do so from the non-striker’s end.

While Jadeja then quickly bowled a delivery to Peter Handscomb, he was not heard responding either in the positive or negative to the request.

A few minutes ago, Jadeja did pay heed to his request as Lyon became the lone addition to his ‘Following’ list. However, Jadeja made sure to troll him as well, and posted a story remarking that he would only follow him for the next 24 hours!

