Galle weather today Day 4 Tuesday: Weather in Galle Cricket Stadium SL vs PAK 1st Test forecast

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are up against each other in the 1st test of the 2-match test series at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The match has reached day 4, and all four results are possible in the match.

Sri Lanka earned a lead of four runs in the first innings, but the batters of the side made it count in their 2nd innings. Dinesh Chandimal played an excellent knock of 94 runs in the tough conditions, whereas Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis also scored their individual half-centuries.

Pakistan got the target of 342 runs to win the match, where they lost the wickets of Imam ul Haq and Azhar Ali for 104 runs. Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique are trying to help Pakistan to get to the target. Although, there is a rain threat in the match.

Yet another brilliant knock by Dinesh Chandimal! 🙌#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/imcSyvZ6Ko — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 19, 2022

Galle weather today Day 4 Tuesday

Whenever there is a cricket match in Sri Lanka at this time of the year, there is always a threat of rain. It rains a lot in the island country, and this is the peak time of the same. The ongoing day-4 of the 1st test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is also under a little bit of rain scare.

The chances of rain range from 43% to 51% in the next few hours of the day’s play. So, there is a possibility that rain can halter the proceedings in between. Galle is around the seashore, there are chances of persistent rains as well. Although, the ground staff of Galle is well versed in their work, and can make the ground ready fast if the weather permits.

The temperature will be around 29-30 degrees Celsius, and the humidity will go as high as 72%. There will be hot and humid conditions for the players on the field, and it definitely won’t be easy for them at the middle.