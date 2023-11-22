Not that former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir needs a reason to gather limelight but the last few days have seen him finding space in the Indian media not only because of his debatable statements as a commentator but also because of his batting and mentoring skills.

Advertisement

A day before ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad, Gambhir had led India Capitals to a 3-wicket loss against Bhilwara Kings in Ranchi. Notwithstanding the result, Legends League Cricket 2023 tournament opener will be remembered for Gambhir seeming to have used a time machine whilst scoring an eye-catching 63 (35) comprising eight fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 180.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/llct20/status/1725893114911666565?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

A handful of days later, Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders announcing Gambhir’s comeback to the franchise has inadvertently forced fans to think of his return in a playing capacity.

No, Gautam Gambhir Is Not Playing IPL 2024, KKR Comeback Only As A Mentor!

Gambhir, who had announced retirement from all formats nearly five years ago, is not returning to the Knight Riders in a playing capacity. Not interested in playing IPL 2024, Gambhir will be with the franchise in the role of a mentor.

Gambhir, who was Lucknow Super Giants‘ mentor in IPL 2022 before being appointed Super Giants’ global mentor 13 months ago, has ended a two-year association with the franchise in order to be part of KKR after more than six years.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DrSanjivGoenka/status/1727234215669076136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Gautam Gambhir’s Journey At Kolkata Knight Riders Over The Years

Most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions until 2011, Gambhir was arguably the first cricketer to have admitted the pressure of a fat IPL pay cheque. Gambhir, who led Kolkata to their only two titles till date in 2012 and 2014 respectively, not only wanted co-owner Shah Rukh Khan to spend entire budget on Sunil Narine during IPL 2012 auction but also made the former West Indian spinner open the batting.

Advertisement

During IPL 2013 auction, the franchise had bought only two players for $675,000 at Gambhir’s behest. After having played a key role in buying Morne Morkel during IPL 2016 auction, the left-handed batter had kicked a chair in frustration after winning a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore the same year.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NitishRana_27/status/1727212858449314183?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Gambhir, who is a sitting Member of Parliament from East Delhi, had advised a change in batting technique to Nitish Rana before he joined Kolkata in IPL 2018. While Gambhir had left the franchise after a successful seven-year stint for a homecoming to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) the same season, Rana is forever grateful to his mentor till date. Interestingly, Gambhir has become Rana’s mentor in an official capacity now.