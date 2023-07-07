“Give Us A Break”: AB de Villiers Exhausted From Back-To-Back Ashes Thrillers

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is exhausted witnessing the sheer competitiveness with which the ongoing Ashes 2023 has been played by the two fierce rivals so far. Truth be told, the ongoing series was hyped-up to the core this time around and fans have been entertained along the expected lines as well.

Advertisement

Results of the first two Tests were decided on the last hour of day five, while the ongoing third Test at Headingley Cricket Ground has also been a perfect sea-saw battle between England and Australia with none of the sides having been able to place themselves in a position of ascendency for a longer period of time.

The Aussies do have their nose slightly ahead by the end of day two as they set England a target yet another time. However, a couple of wickets in quick succession will easily turn the tide in favour of the home side. With result a guarantee in this Test a well, it is highly likely that the result will be obtained maximum by the end of day four.

Advertisement

AB de Villiers Exhausted From Back-To-Back Ashes Thrillers

By the end of second day’s play, de Villiers took to his social media handle to exclaim that he managed to catch up with the match proceeding of the day for the first time tonight during the fag end of the evening session.

Speculating the match to possibly end as another thriller, the 39-year-old cried-out for a need to have a break as he has been exhausted watching the cut-throat battle for the Ashes urn.

As part of his personal analysis, de Villiers further remarked that one of the Aussie batters will either need to score a century or batters will need to stitch a couple of half-century stands to win the contest with a lead around the 250-275-run mark in the second innings.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ABdeVilliers17/status/1677366335565701122?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The duo of Mitchell Marsh (17*) and Travis Head (18*) are presently at the crease with Australia’s scorecard reading 116/4, and a resultant lead of 142 runs. The duo had stitched together a 155-run partnership for the fifth wicket during the first innings.

Advertisement

Edgbaston And Lord’s Set The Ball Rolling

During the first Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston, England’s ‘Bazball‘ approach had meant that they had declared their first innings at 393/8 with Joe Root still at the crease playing at his individual score of 118*.

Getting dismissed at the score of 273 in their second innings, England ultimately set the visitors a target of 281 runs for victory. The opening batting duo had stitched a 61-run stand and had laid the platform for a successful run-chase. However, the English bowlers stormed right back into the contest and looked favourites after having scalped eight wickets by the drinks break in the evening session.

However, skipper Pat Cummins (44*) and Nathan Lyon (16*) stood their ground and added 55* runs for the ninth wicket to see their team through to a remarkable victory by two wickets.

There was much more drama during the second Test at Lord’s, especially on day five. Having been set a mammoth target of 371 runs, England had lost four batters by stumps on Day 4 and were staring at a probable defeat.

However, the pair of Ben Duckett (83) and skipper Ben Stokes together played out almost the entire morning session of the final day. They added 132 runs for the fifth wicket. However, the biggest moment of the day arrived after Alex Carey stumped Jonny Bairstow (10) and which would later become a huge matter of debate and discussion for quite a few days.

Post his dismissal, England skipper activated his beast mode on and took the Aussie attack to the cleaners single-handedly. He contributed 93 runs during the 108-run stand (7th wicket) between him and Stuart Broad (11).

However, after hitting nine fours and as many sixes, he was ultimately dismissed by Josh Hazlewood at the score of 155 to end England’s hopes of what would have been a victory of the highest order.