Glenn Maxwell Injury Update: Melbourne Stars head coach hints at potential Maxwell comeback from broken leg in accident during BBL 2022-23

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will be a major omission from their squad during the imminent three-match ODI series against England at home. Maxwell, who has cemented his No. 7 position in the Australian ODI Playing XI, will not only be missing England ODIs but also also miss a large chunk of Big Bash League 2022-23 and South Africa ODIs later in the summer.

With Maxwell breaking his leg in a freak non-cricketing accident a handful of days ago, there should be no immediate expectations of his comeback among his fans.

Set to miss on quite a lot of action, the 34-year old player is likely to be available for Indian Premier League 2022 according to Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Mike Hesson. It was in a video posted by RCB earlier in the day that Hesson revealed expecting Maxwell to recover before the start of the upcoming 16th season of the IPL.

Glenn Maxwell Injury Update

If Maxwell’s BBL club Melbourne Stars’ head coach David Hussey is to be believed, the hard-hitting batter might even take part in BBL 12. Revealing a part of his conversation with Maxwell, Hussey mentioned that their skipper is also eyeing a Test comeback during the tour of India in February-March.

“Speaking to Glenn [Maxwell] directly, he’s pretty hopeful of getting back towards the end of the BBL tournament and then targeting the Indian Test tour,” Hussey said on RSN.

For the unversed, Maxwell has repeatedly thrown light on his aspiration of a Test comeback in the past. Shattered at not making it to the Australian Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year, Maxwell was even anticipated to play a first-class match for Victoria after more than three years in the Sheffield Shield.

Maxwell, who has a Test century in India, has it in him to offer a lot due to his all-round abilities. Having said that, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has opined that it will be really “tight” for Maxwell to be fit for the Indian tour. McDonald, however, mentioned that there could be a case of Maxwell joining the squad around the halfway mark of the Indian tour.

So many people having an opinion or wanting to share whatever knowledge they have of Maxwell’s injury speaks highly about his stature irrespective of the format or level of cricket he plays.